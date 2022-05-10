 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte High School band director conducts last concert

Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

Retiring North Platte High School band director Brett Bradley, right, listens as senior Lexi Nolda introduces “The Nine” during Monday night’s annual Spectrum in Sound spring concert by the NPHS music department. The work, depicting the 1956 integration of Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, capped Bradley’s last concert with the Bulldog varsity band after a record 26 years as director. Some recent NPHS band alumni joined the 2021-22 band for the number. Cozad High School band director Mark Messner, an Ogallala native, will take over next fall as only the eighth director of the current NPHS band program since its 1919 founding.

