North Platte High School student nominated for U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Daniel Start of North Platte has been nominated to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s office said in a press release.

“It is an honor to make this nomination,” Sasse wrote in the release. “Young folks like Daniel are an important part of ‘The Good Life.’ Their constant hard work and dedication to serving our communities is admirable and Nebraskans all across the state — and especially the parents and mentors of these great folks — should be proud.”