The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., announced its current policies and procedures Wednesday in a press release amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday. The book drop is always available.
Restrictions and modifications to rules:
» All library staff are required to wear masks and may be further protected as their comfort level dictates.
» A maximum time limit of 60 minutes per visit, per day will be enforced. Please notify staff if you require multiple entry or additional time per day.
» Donations of materials may be placed in the book drop at any time. If a donation exceeds 30 items please call 308-535-8036 ext. 3301 to make arrangements for drop off in the alley.
» All August programming has been canceled.
» All people visiting the library will need to check in with a library teammate and use hand sanitizer before entering the main area of the library. All people will be asked their name and required to use hand sanitizer (provided by the Library). This is for the public’s safety to limit contamination of library materials by the virus. Face masks and/or face shields are encouraged.
» Library is open to people of all ages. Children ages 12 and under, must be accompanied by an adult. Adults and Children will be required to use hand sanitizer. Infants are expected to stay in a carrier or stroller.
» A maximum of 50 people (excluding library staff) will be allowed in the facility at any time
» The second floor library collections and services, including computer services, are available. Please note that due to social distancing guidelines, computer availability and technology assistance is limited.
» Social istancing of six feet or more is encouraged and recommended whenever/wherever possible.
» The Creation Station is open with limited hours, by appointment only, with modifications and restrictions. Call 308-535-8036 ext. 3320 to make an appointment.
» Group programming may be requested by contacting the library director. Due to social distancing guidelines, meeting room capacity is limited.
» All library materials must be returned through the book drop (not the front desk). The library’s book drop is open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. All returned library materials are put through a 72 hour quarantine.
» Public Restrooms are open, however they are only cleaned once a day and should only be used in an emergency situation.
» The drinking fountain is not available.
