The summer concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is well underway and if you haven’t attended one of their concerts you are missing some great family entertainment.

The band will be at Cody Park again Friday for a concert that will include traditional marches, music from the movies and even a couple of pep band tunes. The band concert is free and family friendly. Bring your lawn chairs and bug spray to the park for the 7:30 p.m. concert.