North Platte to host community cleanup days beginning Friday

The City of North Platte and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful want to encourage a cleaner community by holding cleanup days for households in North Platte from Friday to May 31. Roll-off dumpsters will be placed throughout the city and items will be able to be disposed in the dumpsters free of charge, according to a press release.

The purpose for the cleanup is to assist residents in maintaining their properties. The dumpsters will be able to hold furniture, small appliances and any other junk items citizens want to dispose of. Items prohibited include: commercial building supplies, tree limbs or grass clippings, hazardous materials, asbestos, tires, electronics or refrigerated appliances.

Each bin will be monitored and violators will be charged. The city is asking that only households participate (no commercial business) and that people not dump on the ground outside of the dumpsters. They will be collecting them daily as needed.

You can find a dumpster at Centennial Park — southeast parking lot; Gary’s Super Foods on Fourth Street — west of the parking lot; Parkade Plaza — west end of the old Alco Building; Salvation Army parking lot — 1020 N. Adams Ave.; City of North Platte Public Service Building — 1402 N. Jeffers St., north end of the parking lot.