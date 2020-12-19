North Platte woman donates to Goodfellow Shoe Fund to honor mother

Cathy Wood’s Goodfellow Shoe Fund donation paid it forward — as children, Wood and her three sisters received shoes from the very same organization when the girls’ mother struggled to provide the basics, according to a press release. Wood donated to honor the love and care her mother showed.

The Lincoln County all-volunteer program provides shoes to children from ages 2 to 18 years old. Trained volunteers work with the Sport Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit to provide shoes and two pair of socks to each child.

In a press release, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers thanked the community.

Recent fund donations include:

$10 — Janice and Ernst Mehl in memory of Ralph Ross; Janice and Ernst Mehl in memory of Wayne Dickenson; Alpha Delta Kappa.

$25 — Jan Ann Allen; Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Ron E. Beisner; Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Arlis Decker; Gary and Deanna Covington; Mike and Jane McCrone in memory Ron Beisner; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Doris Saulsbury; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Edd Harrach.

$35 — Michelle and James Kalin in memory of Don Kennedy; Michelle and James Kalin in memory of Rosie Kennedy.