North Platte woman donates to Goodfellow Shoe Fund to honor mother

Cathy Wood’s Goodfellow Shoe Fund donation paid it forward — as children, Wood and her three sisters received shoes from the very same organization when the girls’ mother struggled to provide the basics, according to a press release. Wood donated to honor the love and care her mother showed.
The Lincoln County all-volunteer program provides shoes to children from ages 2 to 18 years old. Trained volunteers work with the Sport Shoppe and Brown Shoe Fit to provide shoes and two pair of socks to each child.
In a press release, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund volunteers thanked the community.
Recent fund donations include:
$10 — Janice and Ernst Mehl in memory of Ralph Ross; Janice and Ernst Mehl in memory of Wayne Dickenson; Alpha Delta Kappa.
$25 — Jan Ann Allen; Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Ron E. Beisner; Rob and Paulette Stefka in memory of Arlis Decker; Gary and Deanna Covington; Mike and Jane McCrone in memory Ron Beisner; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Doris Saulsbury; Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Edd Harrach.
$35 — Michelle and James Kalin in memory of Don Kennedy; Michelle and James Kalin in memory of Rosie Kennedy.
$50 — Linda and Albert Schimek in memory of Cindy Egle Nickolson; Ludemann Family Trust in memory of Joy Steel; Nancy and Doyce Williams in memory of Joy Steel; Shelley and Thomas Howe in memory of Patricia Griffin; Mitzi and Wayne Mueller in memory of Mid and Bob Hummel.
$100 — Dr. Glenn Petersen in memory of Marilyn Petersen; Mary Beth and Don Kilgore; Jane Wilkinson in memory Murray Schad and Patricia Johnson Roberts; Georgia and Douglas Spelts; Lois and Dan Beckmann in memory of Don Beckmann; Lois and Dan Beckmann in memory of their parents; Velvet Spurs; Don, Sandy and Zane Peters in memory of Zack Peters; Jean and Joe Whyte; Jim and Mary States; Kay and Tom Griffith in memory of Bonnie Reitan; Anonymous.
$115 — Syrena and Keith Davis in memory of Jackie Myers.
$200 — North Platte Chamber Hostesses; Karen and Robert Downs; First Christian Church, Christian Women’s Fellowship; Gary and Nancy Bryne in memory of Hannah Huckfeldt; Deniece and Dave Bargell in memory of classmates and friends Jim Ellett and Murray Schad.
$300 — Cathy Wood in memory of Clara “Joyce” McNeal.
$500 — Shirley R Lindekugel Living Trust; North Platte Union Pacific Employee Credit Union; Lincoln County Medical Society.
$600 — Christina Linn in memory of Dick, Shirley and Mike Linn.
Red Box Collection Can donations — Sports Shoppe: $10; Bible Supply: $23.85; Big Red at the Barn Store: $163.40.
Sock donations — Alpha Delta Kappa: 65 pairs; Jane Wilkinson: 6 pairs.
Gifts and memorials may be made throughout the year. Donations can be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103, Great Western Bank also accepts donations to the fund.
Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services office in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!