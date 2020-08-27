SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — NorthWestern Energy is asking customers with past-due balances on their natural gas service accounts to contact them to speak with a customer representative about options for payment plans.
NorthWestern Energy voluntarily stopped service disconnections for non-payment in March to assist customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium on disconnections has ended.
Several additional tools are in place to assist customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.
NorthWestern Energy’s walk-in offices remain closed, however, the customer associates from those offices are assisting customers over the phone. Anyone concerned about their ability to pay their energy bill is advised to contact NorthWestern Energy right away.
NorthWestern Energy has extended options for customers with past due balances, including longer terms for payment plans. Customer associates are available to provide referrals to organizations that provide assistance for energy services.
More information on payment options is available online at northwesternenergy.com or by calling 800-245-6977.
