NPCC Foundation hosting open houses

Tickets are available now for a TriStar Trinity Break Open 12-gauge shotgun being raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College shooting club.

The firearm comes with five interchangeable Beretta/Benelli Mobil style choke tubes (SK, IC, M, IM, F), a choke box and a choke wrench in addition to a rubber recoil pad and a five-year mechanical warranty.

The shotgun is sponsored by the D&N Event Center. Proceeds will be used to help offset the cost of entry fees and travel expenses for the shooting club’s upcoming competitions.

Tickets can be purchased from shooting club head coach Heather Wright at Suds R Us, 518 S. Jeffers St., and assistant coach Ellie Schad at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers, 2218 E. Walker Road.

Only individuals 18 and older are allowed to buy tickets. Identification will be required at the time of in-person purchase.

The drawing will be done at 5 p.m. July 29, and the winner will be notified by phone.

MPCC does not have ownership of the shotgun. Ownership will be transferred from the Gun Gallery to the winner after arrangements are made by the winner.

More information about the raffle and tickets is available by emailing shootingsports@mpcc.edu or calling Michelle Sterling at 308-535-3601.

More information about the shotgun can be found at: tristararms.com/series/trinity.