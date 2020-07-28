North Platte Community College will honor students in its Associate Degree Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing and Medical Laboratory Technician programs with pinning and certificate ceremonies July 31, prior to commencement.
The ADN and LPN pinnings are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium while the MLT certificate presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. in Room 212 of the Health and Science Center. Both ceremonies will be on NPCC’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, and both are open to the public. Guest will have their temperature taken at the door and are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
A livestream of the ceremony will be at mpcc.edu/commencement.
The following students will be recognized.
Associate Degree of Nursing
Broken Bow — Emily Gottschalk.
Brule — Emilia Pacheco.
Indianola — Ashlee Morosic.
Sutherland — Josiah Barmore.
McCook — Neyva Flores, Jasmyn James, Taylor Matson, Baylie Simmonds.
Merna — Andrea Wilder.
North Platte — Kylin Brooks, Shayla Hecht, Abbey Jones, Allison Kramer, Amanda Mays, Madelyn Peters, Mindy Schmadeke, Mara Wardyn, Emma Young, Jenna Young.
Ogallala — Kelsie Medina.
Julesburg, Colorado — Derek Farmer.
Licensed Practical Nursing
Bassett — Michael Clay.
Hershey — Thomas Derr, Amanda Reiber, Brooke Sheets.
Long Pine — Emily Draze.
Mullen — Lindsay Fay.
North Platte — Karen Anthony, Ashley Barnhart, Andrea Clouatre, Xiaofei Croutcher, Cristal Gonzalez, Jordan Goodall, Samantha Gutherless, Skyler King, Scarlett Mijares, Jessica Owen, Jessica Owens, Nicole Schmit, Tylan Silos, Kaylee Yonkers.
Oconto — Kaela McDaniel.
McCook — Brenda Aguirre, Shelby Rowe.
Valentine — Heidi Edington, Brittni Hoffman.
Medical Laboratory Technician
Kearney — Emma Larington.
North Platte — Callie Brown, Mercedes Nolda, Carlos Romero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.