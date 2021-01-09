NPCC makes record donation through Angel Trees program

North Platte Community College students and employees donated a record number of presents to children in need over the holidays.

NPCC’s STEM Club hosts at least one Angel Tree for The Salvation Army of North Platte every year. People can take ornaments from the tree and replace them with gifts for local youth. Nearly 100 gifts were given in 2020.

“Every single ornament was claimed, and we still had people asking if they could participate,” said Jared Daily, MPCC STEM Club faculty advisor. “Several people bought extra presents and gift cards to make sure the Salvation Army had enough to go around. I would like to publicly thank everyone who participated to help some of the less fortunate and struggling families in our community, especially in this past year when so many struggled even more.”

The STEM Club also completed a virtual caroling project before the holidays. Members collected recordings of individuals and groups from within the college singing holiday songs. A video montage was then sent to cheer patients at Great Plains Health and residents at a local rest home.