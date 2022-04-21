NPCC music department to host international themed concert

The North Platte Community College music department will take audiences “Around the World” with its spring concert May 5.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Simpson will direct the Concert Choir and Knightingales with accompaniment from Jennifer Winder. Winder will also direct the Jazzy Knights.

Performers will include:

» Concert Choir (*denotes Knightingales members): Faith Miller*, North Platte. Lisa Pickett*, North Platte. Trenton Emmons, McCook.

» Jazzy Knights: Faith Miller, flute. Trenton Emmons, tenor saxophone/alto saxophone. Kim Koch, North Platte, trap set/auxiliary percussion. Don Kurre, North Platte, bass guitar. Lisa Pickett, keyboard.

» Solos: Isaac Goff, North Platte, piano. Kristine Leibhart, North Platte, piano. Trenton Emmons, saxophone.

Awards will be presented at the end of the concert to the department’s musician, instrumentalist and vocalist of the year.