Three graduates from North Platte Community College have been recognized for excellence in their studies and beyond.
Haiden Kreber of Sutherland was selected to receive NPCC’s Presidential Award. The Presidential Award is given to an outstanding student who has excelled in academics, leadership and service to the college and community.
Luke Christen of Anselmo was honored with the Vice President of Instruction Award, for excellence in the classroom and commitment to continued academic achievement.
Mariah Brown of North Platte received the Student Services Award. That award is presented to an outstanding student leader who has demonstrated a commitment to co-curricular achievement.
The recognitions would have been made during an awards convocation at the college in the spring, but the ceremony was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.