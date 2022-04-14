NPHS theatre department presents production of ‘Trap’

With 37 students on stage and five leading the technical aspects of the performance, rehearsals have looked a bit chaotic, but things are going well.

“This show has combined a bunch of different kids that maybe haven’t worked together before but it’s going really well. It’s been fun to watch everyone come together in such a short time,” said NPHS junior Joseph Roeder, when asked about the process with a new director, Brittany McDaniel.