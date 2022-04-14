NPM television program offers info, guidance about Parkinson’s disease

LINCOLN — Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative neurological disorder, affects more than 16,000 Nebraskans. A new “Connects” television production from Nebraska Public Media tells some of their stories in “Connects: Parkinson’s Nebraska,” airing at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on World.

A deficiency of dopamine in the brain causes Parkinson’s disease. It is progressive, currently incurable, and the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States.

“Connects: Parkinson’s Nebraska” features patients who are living with the disease and its symptoms, as well as medical insight from doctors and researchers who study Parkinson’s disease. The program also includes information about resources available in Nebraska and innovative approaches using exercise to combat the disease.

One featured story introduces a patient who developed Parkinson’s after a head injury sustained when his car was hit by a drunk driver. Another follows a Norfolk couple on their journey with Parkinson’s and focuses on the importance of a good support system for both patients and caregivers. Other segments look more closely at how patients can benefit from special programs, including Rocksteady Boxing and Play, Move, Create.

“Connects: Parkinson’s Nebraska” also features the community and patient support offered by the Omaha-based, local organization Parkinson’s Nebraska, which focuses on helping patients, families and caregivers in the state and nearby communities.

This “Connects” program is produced in cooperation with Parkinson’s Nebraska.

“Connects: Parkinson’s Nebraska” also airs on World at 11:30 a.m. CT April 24.

For more information about the program and additional resources about Parkinson’s disease in Nebraska, visit nebraskapublicmedia.org/parkinsons.