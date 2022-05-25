NPPD provides tips to stop spread of invasive species

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District wants to remind lake-goers about the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species and focusing on safe boating practices as area residents begin enjoying activities on NPPD waterways, according to a press release.

Invasive species, such as zebra mussels, can very easily be spread from one pond or lake to another if boat owners don’t make sure all the water has been emptied out of their boat at each location it is used. When zebra mussels get into a waterway, they stick to every surface available and begin multiplying quickly, many times clogging intake structures and facilities.

“As summer activities get underway, it’s important that boaters remember to clean, drain and dry their watercraft any time they leave a lake or waterway,” NPPD Vice President of Energy Production Mick Spencer said. “Invasive species spread at a rapid pace, and If they were to get into an NPPD waterway, they could damage or cause issues at the electric generating plants that utilize water from those resources.”

Lake Maloney, the Sutherland Reservoir and a portion of Lake Ogallala are all part of the Sutherland Canal system, which provides cooling water for Gerald Gentleman Station and powers the North Platte Hydro. The canal system, which is owned and operated by NPPD, is fed from water out of Lake McConaughey and eventually flows to the South Platte River.

Safety should also be front-of-mind when using NPPD’s water resources for recreational purposes, and the public should follow all regulations established and enforced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Fishing along the Sutherland Canal is a popular activity, but the steep banks and fast-moving waters can be extremely dangerous if anyone were to fall in the canal. As a safety precaution when fishing along these areas, it is encouraged to bring another person along or let a family or friend know when and where you are going to be there, and always have a life jacket when near the water.