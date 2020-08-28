OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts is bringing live entertainment back to the Holland Performing Arts Center next month. O-pa is inviting patrons to Holland Center Outdoors. They’ll be featuring two days of free music and family activities Sept. 25 and 26.
All events will take place on the east lawn next to the Holland Performing Arts Center, at 12th and Dodge streets in downtown Omaha. Holland Center Outdoors features socially distanced lawn squares for one to eight people each, along with procedures providing audience, artists, staff and volunteers with a safe experience. Food will be provided by Omaha based food trucks. Concessions and bar service will also be available.
“We have heard from many patrons who’ve missed attending live performances these past months, and we have missed them too!” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said. “We are excited to present performances to safely bring people together again to enjoy the music and fun activities.”
All performance dates are subject to change. In the event of date changes or cancellations, Omaha Performing Arts will email ticket holders to inform them of new dates and ticketing options.
Holland Center Outdoors schedule
Holland Center Outdoors’ current live performance schedule is as follows:
» The Swon Brothers — 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
The Swon Brothers gained notoriety on NBC’s “The Voice.” The duo has been nominated for ACM and CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” and have toured with both Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley in recent years.
» Family Fun Festival — Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.
Lay out your blankets and chairs in Holland Center Outdoors’ lawn squares and safely enjoy Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band, the Marcos Mora Band and other local family favorites live on stage. Activities will include jugglers, acrobats, circus artists and more in partnership with the Omaha Children’s Museum.
» Bassel & The Supernaturals — 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
Influenced by the music of Otis Redding, Snarky Puppy and Steely Dan, Bassel & the Supernaturals bring soulful sound to more than 300 cities around the globe each year.
More Holland Center Outdoors schedule and activity information will be released soon.
Other performances
Several new shows have been added since O-pa announced its performance season, and others have been rescheduled.
Performances will take place as scheduled beginning with Chicago Plays the Stones on Oct. 29. Visit ticketomaha.com for a full 2020-21 listing.
Updated 2020-21 performances include:
1200 Club:
» Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Holland Center Scott Recital Hall.
» Bria Skonberg, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021, at the Holland Center Scott Recital Hall.
» Raul Midon, 7:30 p.m. March 20, 2021, at the Holland Center Scott Recital Hall.
» Youn Sun Nahw, 7:30 p.m. April 30, 2021, at the Holland Center Scott Recital Hall.
National Geographic Live!:
» Improbable Ascent with paraclimber Maureen Beck, 7:30 p.m. May 25, 2021 at the Holland Center.
» Invisible Wonders with photographer Anand Varma, 7:30 p.m. June 29, 2021, at the Holland Center.
Dance:
» Russian National Ballet presents Swan Lake, 7:30 p.m. June 26, 2021, at the Orpheum Theater.
Performances listed below are recently added or rescheduled.
» David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown with special guest James Tormé, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Holland Center.
» Menopause the Musical, 7:30 p.m. March 7, 2021, at the Orpheum Theater.
» Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues tour, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021, at the Holland Center.
» Hip Hop Nutcracker, 7:30 p.m. November 27, 2021, at the Orpheum Theater.
» Celtic Woman Celebration — 15 Years of Music & Magic, 7:30 p.m. June 1, 2021, at the Orpheum Theater.
» Maks & Val Live, 7:30 p.m. June 26, 2021, at the Holland Center.
» Madagascar the Musical, 7:30 p.m. March 26, 2022 at the Orpheum Theater.
Jazz:
Previously announced performance dates are unchanged.
Broadway:
Information about the upcoming Broadway season will be released in a few weeks as those show details are confirmed.
As O-pa prepares to reopen the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center, nothing is more important than the health and safety of patrons, staff, artists, volunteers and the community. To ensure the safety of those who work at and visit the venues, O-pa has implemented several changes to provide the best performing arts experience.
» Enhanced cleaning and sanitation: Electrostatic technology disinfecting large common areas, enhanced sanitizing of high touch surfaces with hospital grade disinfectant and hand sanitizing stations throughout the venues.
» Heating and cooling system: Upgrades to air handling units includes bipolar ionization filtering out viruses through ventilation.
» Staff precautions: Staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks and receive temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees or are experiencing symptoms will not be permitted on-site.
» Touchless experience: Faster and more efficient entry into the venues with touchless security checks, ticket scanning and cashless transactions.
Find the most updated information about sanitation policies and reopening procedures at o-pa.org/covid-precautions.
For more information, email ticketomaha@o-pa.org. Omaha Performing Arts also regularly posts performance updates to Ticket Omaha, along with O-pa’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. Patrons can also sign up for the latest updates at o-pa.org.
