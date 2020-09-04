OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts presents performances by guitarist Willy Porter, alternative rock band The Verve Pipe and the blues band Chicago Plays the Stones. Tickets are available at ticketomaha.com. Masks will be required during each show.
Performance times and dates are as follows:
» Willy Porter, 7:30 p.m., October 3, Holland Center, tickets starting at $18.
» The Verve Pipe, 7:30 p.m., October 17, Orpheum, tickets starting at $20.
» Chicago Plays the Stones, 7:30 p.m., October 29, Holland Center, tickets starting at $22. Each performance will feature limited seating capacity to allow for social distancing.
According to a press release, nothing is more important to O-pa than the health and safety of patrons, staff, artists, volunteers and the community. To ensure the safety of those who work at and visit the venues, O-pa has implemented several changes to provide the best performing arts experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.