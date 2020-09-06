OMAHA — Food Bank for the Heartland has been selected as a nonprofit partner for the Safeway Foundation to receive donations from the annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign to ensure every child has access to healthy meals. All donations made at Safeway stores in Chadron, Ogallala and Sidney in the month of September will remain in those communities to support the local BackPack programs, according to a press release.
The Food Bank’s BackPack program provides weekend meals to at-risk children who do not have regular, reliable access to food at their homes. We distribute approximately 8,440 packs of food each week to 259 schools across Nebraska and western Iowa. Each pack contains two cereals, two entrees, a fruit pouch, two shelf-stable milk cartons, and one fruit juice. There is no cost to families or schools to participate in the BackPack program.
The BackPack program sends 64 packs of food to Ogallala, 48 packs to Chadron, and 64 packs to Sidney each week during the school year.
The Nourishing Neighbors program is available at the Safeway checkout from Sept. 1- 30.
