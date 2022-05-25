Online training available for substitute teaching certification

Individuals interested in becoming substitute teachers can earn their credentials through Mid-Plains Community College.

MPCC is offering two of the classes needed to obtain a Local Substitute Permit from the Nebraska Department of Education. The permits are valid for three years. They allow for 90 full-time days of teaching per school year.

According to the NDE website, the requirements to obtain a permit include successfully completing 60 credit hours of college coursework, a professional education course and human relations training and obtaining a written request from the superintendent of a school district.

The diversity consciousness class offered through MPCC fulfills the human relations requirement, and introduction to professional education can be applied to the professional education course requirement. Both will be online.

There are two sessions of the two-week Diversity Consciousness course coming up this summer — June 6 and July 5. Four sessions will be offered in the fall — Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.

The Introduction to Professional Education class will also be offered this summer in a six-week format starting June 6. In the fall, it will be available as either an eight-week or a full-semester course, both starting Aug. 22.

Those interested in registering or receiving more information about the classes can contact 800-658-4308 in North Platte, 308-345-8100 in McCook or any of the MPCC community campuses in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala or Valentine.