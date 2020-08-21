OMAHA — Streaming directly to at-home audiences, Omaha Performing Arts is partnering with Mills Entertainment to present “Ben Seidman: Camera Tricks” for a limited engagement at 9 p.m. on Thursday, at 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and at 9 p.m. on Aug. 30.
According to a press release, “Camera Tricks” is a blend of psychological magic and clever comedy for the whole family live via Zoom.
Tickets to access the live streaming event are $27.50 per device, plus applicable service fees, and are available at ticketomaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.
After completing the purchase, an email confirmation providing instructions on how to access the performance will be sent. For this limited run, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 40 passes available per performance.
Ben Seidman guest stars on the Netflix original “Brainchild” produced by Pharrell. He appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on “Travel Channel.”
Seidman is the only person in history to be named the Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay, Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. After several thousand performances at numerous luxury casinos, Seidman is perhaps best known as a powerful staple of the Las Vegas entertainment scene.
Based in Los Angeles, Seidman is a favorite at the world-famous Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, a headliner at Catch a Rising Star and a frequent performer at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.
