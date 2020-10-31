Open enrollment for the Insurance Marketplace starts on Sunday

LINCOLN — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected thousands of Nebraskans, including many who have lost their health insurance coverage through their jobs. The Health Insurance Marketplace will offer coverage to eligible Nebraskans during the open enrollment period running from Sunday to Dec. 15 — a timely support during this crisis, according to a press release from Nebraska Appleseed.

Nebraskans should take advantage of free, local assistance in comparing and selecting plans that can fit their families’ needs and budgets. It’s important that residents are aware of the changes happening within the program, including new prices, financial assistance, coverages and networks.

For questions about coverage or applying, Enroll Nebraska is a statewide network of enrollment assisters who are available for free, in-person (though sometimes socially distant) consultations to help answer questions. Enroll Nebraska offers an online map to find an assister organization, or to take advantage of the free 2-1-1 referral service operated by United Way of the Midlands to be directed to a local assister.