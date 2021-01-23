Paxton Optimists Club donates $1,000 to Bridge of Hope

The Paxton Optimists Club has raised $1,000 from Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, to help the organization’s efforts in keith County.

Bridge of Hope serves victims of child abuse and neglect.

“Assessment and treatment services are provided in a supportive environment with implementation of the best professional standers of optimize positive outcomes and reduce trauma,” the organization said in a press release. “Our Goal is to ensure that children are not revictimized by the very system designed to protect them.”

Paxton Optimist Club is a worldwide volunteer organization. The members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children in their communities as well as themselves. Paxton Optimist has supported Bridge of Hope for many years.

“The money will go to meet the ongoing needs such as, food, clothing, school supplies and or mental health counseling for children scene at Bridge of Hope CAC in Keith County,” said outreach coordinator Amanda Eads.