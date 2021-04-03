Pickleball starts Tuesday

North Platte Pickleball is starting a community wellness challenge Tuesday.

The challenge will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday through May at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, in North Platte.

“Pickleball is played by all ages and not only has the fun factor, but also has many health benefits that go along with the sport,” the group wrote in a press release. “Playing pickleball burns calories and players have fewer injuries due to the low impact of the game. You will also reap the benefits of reducing your risk of heart attack and chronic disease while toning you muscles and increasing your energy.”

Entry into the wellness challenge is included with a $20 North Platte Pickleball annual membership, and there is a $1 daily fee. Membership includes a $5 discount on all special events. All equipment and instruction will be provided.

The event is open to anyone older than 16.

For more about North Platte Pickleball, go to northplattepickleball.com or find the group on Facebook.

Walk-ins on Tuesdays are welcome, or you can contact Barb Baldridge at 308-520-1613.