The 2020 Pilster Great Plains Lecture and the Mari Sandoz Symposium will both be online in 2020.
The free events are open to anyone, with more information available at marisandoz.org. Instructions to log in to the webinars will be provided to registrants prior to the event.
The presentations are funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
The annual Pilster Great Plains Lecture will be a 90-minute online event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT Sept. 16.
The Mari Sandoz Symposium will be a 90-minute online event on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. CT and 4:30 to 7 p.m. MT Sept. 17.
The Pilster Lecture is funded in part by an endowment from the late Esther Pilster, a retired Omaha school teacher and administrator who grew up on a ranch in Sandoz Country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.