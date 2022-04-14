Prairie Arts Center hosting summer art classes

A growing interest in Kids Art Classes at the Prairie Arts Center prompted an increase in the number of offerings for the summer.

There are classes for children ages 4 to 7 and 8 to 11. In addition, three day art camp and three day ceramics classes are available ages 12 to 14.

PAC’s goal is to introduce kids to new mediums, methods and processes of art. Whether it’s making your own paper, creating with new tools or working with new mediums, kids will be inspired to create works of art with guided instruction from area artists.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year,” said Holly Carlini, executive director. “We are always excited to see the kids’ creative minds and enthusiasm at work.”

Registration is open online at prairieartscenter.org under the “classes” tab. Classes start May 1 with 4 to 7 year olds meeting every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and 8 to 11 year olds every Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Classes run May, June and July, and start at $10 each.