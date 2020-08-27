Finch on the Run Entertainment and Promotions is hosting Clothesline Cancer for Danika at 7 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Tickets for the pro wrestling show are $10, with proceeds going to help Danika O’Donnell battle cancer. According to her Facebook page Daylight for Danika, O’Donnell is an 11-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, in November 2019.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with fights beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Right Motors, Best Western Inn, Stoddard Sprinklers and the D&N Event Center.
