Recent rains help wildfires, worsen weevils

Drought and wildfire resources

In late April the United States Department of Agriculture designated several counties in Nebraska as primary natural disaster areas, including Dawson, Buffalo, and Hall counties. Emergency loans are available to producers that have been directly impacted by natural disasters. Loans can be used to replace essential items like livestock, equipment, reorganization of a farming operation or refinancing debts. To determine if you qualify for an emergency loan, contact your local Farm Service Agency office.

Producers impacted by recent drought and wildfire damage, can consider other disaster assistance programs available through the USDA. This would include the Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Tree Assistance Program; Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program; in addition to other various types of loans. More information about these individual programs can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website or by contacting your local FSA office.

In addition to the Hay and Forage Hotline, additional resources are available for producers in need of hay or forage after a disaster event. Nebraska Extension has the Crop Residue Exchange website, cropresidueexchange.unl.edu, available to help connect crop producers and cattle producers for grazing lands. The Internet Hay Exchange website, hayexchange.com/index.php, is another good resource to connect producers wanting to purchase hay from sellers across the country. Finally, there has been a huge outpouring from the local communities to help producers impacted by the recent wildfires. KRVN has a list of wildfire relief efforts and information that includes information on supplies, donations, housing, etc. More information is available at ruralradio.com/krvn/wildfire-relief.

Another great option would be to visit the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Fire Response Resources website, nda.nebraska.gov/disasterresources/index.html, to learn about state agency, federal agency and statewide resources.

While recent rains have helped in managing some of these wildfires, recovery can take time and be stressful for everyone impacted. For those who feel overwhelmed, stressed or just don’t know where to start, reach out to the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258.

Alfalfa weevil scouting

Recent rains and heat have helped alfalfa growth in the area. New growth means new opportunity for pests to feed, grow and reproduce. This time of year, producers need to be on the lookout for alfalfa weevil larvae.

The last couple of years, there has been significant damage from alfalfa weevil larvae as they tend to feed on newly developing leaves in the upper canopy. They can skeletonize leaves giving the field a ‘silvery’ appearance.

Larvae are small, green, have black heads, white stripes down their sides and tend to curl into a C-shape when disturbed.

The economic threshold for alfalfa weevil larvae is 1½ to 2 larvae per stem at this point of the growing season. These economic thresholds change depending on crop growth, value and treatment cost.

Only use an insecticide treatment if necessary so natural predators (i.e., lady beetles) are not harmed. If an insecticide application is needed, pyrethroid type insecticides would be a good option.

For more information, refer to this article at cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/scouting-advised-alfalfa-weevil.