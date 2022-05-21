Remus of NebraskaLand Bank completes leadership program

Danielle Remus of NebraskaLand Bank recently graduated from the Nebraska Bankers Association’s Leadership Program in May 2022.
The Nebraska Bankers Association created the leadership program with the goal of enhancing the leadership, organizational and performance skills of mid- to upper-level bankers, according to the press release. Individuals completing the two-year leadership program attend six practical sessions, each concentrating on an area of business operation, as well as a variety of NBA programs.