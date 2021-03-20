Reservations required to camp at Lake McConaughy

LINCOLN — Starting this summer, all campers will need a reservation to stay overnight at campgrounds and beach areas at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas during the peak season.

The new reservation system will be in place starting in late April for the May 21 to Sept. 12 season.

The rollout is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s implementation of the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan, a five-phase plan to address management of the two state recreation areas.

Approximately 500 designated campsites will be available at nine campgrounds across both park areas. Depending on water levels, approximately 1,000 non-designated beach campsites, will be available across 16 beach areas of Shoreline Road and one beach area of Cedar View at Lake McConaughy.

To preserve recreational opportunities and maintain economic vitality, day-use activities do not have capacity limits. Vehicles will be allowed on beaches designated for them that also have a Commission-managed access point. Staff will continue to work with stakeholders and adjacent landowners to address unauthorized access points to park areas.

An information campaign will be initiated immediately to inform park visitors.

To learn more, visit outdoornebraska.org/lakemcconaughy or read the McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan at outdoornebraska.org/lakemcconaughyplan.