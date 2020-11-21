Resources available for landlords, tenants

Judy Pederson, Nebraska Commission on Housing & Homelessness, and Carol Bodeen, Lincoln County Community Development Corporation, are hosting a landlord summit at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

According to a press release, the goal of the event is to inform landlords and tenants about the many resources available to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zoom call will include brief informational presentations from numerous agencies, as well as offer time for questions.

Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/94517653694?pwdWGp2MGlpa3NlQUR0Y01SbGlSME1SUT09. The meeting ID is 945 1765 3694 and the pass code is 425471.

For more information, contact Pederson 308-532-1111 or 308-520-4708, or Bodeen at 308-534-5095 or 308-520-4080.