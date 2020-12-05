Rick Windham’s 2020 Christmas wish list

» Hybridlight Solar Light — This is a very interesting little light. It can be a puck-style light that weighs seven ounces and fits in the palm of your hand, or expand to be a 5.3-inch tall lantern. It puts out 150 lumens of light and can run for 40 hours on a charge. The manufacturer says it can hold a charge for seven years. I haven’t had it that long (only about eight months) and it is still charged. It can be charged from any light source via a built-in solar panel or through a USB connection. You can also use it to charge things like your mobile devices with the USB cable too. This will have to be an Internet order. Cost will be about $40.

» NEBO High Brite 6000 — This light is more of an idea for your garage or a shed that has electricity. Unless you have a generator running 120-volt power to your blind, this item may not be for you, but it is pretty cool. When I first took it out of the box it looked like some low earth orbit satellite you’d put up to track game. It is actually a three panel LED light that will light up your world. Think of your garage — many garage door openers have a 60 watt bulb in them. A 60 watt bulb gives off about 800 to 900 lumens (why we had to change from watts to lumens I can’t figure out) and that is a rather dim light at night. This NEBO light has 6000 lumens, many times the amount of light, and helps you see and not ricochet your shin off a trailer hitch. Cost is about $35.