Rick Windham’s 2020 Christmas wish list

I’m glad we are about done with 2020. As bad as the year has been, I still have a Christmas wish list to help you with your final holiday shopping tasks. Like much of 2020, it lacked a bit over previous years, but there are still some cool potential gifts to research here.
For the last 22 years, this annual column has become quite popular with many readers. It’s also unique because it is the only column of the year where I provide the same information for all the publications I work with. Everyone who reads my columns should know about these items!
Like I’ve said in the past, this is a list of items that I have had the opportunity to field test over the last year. Each item has survived the abuse of my hunting or fishing trips. As my Dad, the Ol’ Marine, would say, “Boy, you could tear up a crowbar in a sand pile!” The very fact that a product can survive a few trips with me says something. If a product can endure my use in the field, most people can get years of service out of it.
Most importantly, before I recommend that you spend any of your hard-earned money on a product — particularly this year where many people have lost income due to COVID-19 issues — I want to make sure it works the way it is supposed to and that it can endure the rigors of the outdoors. These items are generally arranged by price so you can see what is within your budget. Here goes:
» Litezall Headlamp — Sometimes you need both hands to do what your doing and a handheld light is not practical. I found this item at Menards for about $6. It is two headlamp pack. Each headlamp puts out enough light (120 lumens) to tie a new lure on in the dark, or see what’s in front of you when your are walking to/from your blind in the dark.
» Aguila .22 Ammo — I don’t know of any shooter that doesn’t need more ammo. Orscheln has a special going on right now where you can buy four boxes, 200 rounds, for $10. That’s pretty cheap shooting. If you need some .22 ammo, hurry, this supply won’t last long.
» Ozark Trail Multitool — This is a 17 function tool I was given as a present this year. You can find this at Walmart for $10. It may not be able to solve all your problems in the field, but it can sure help you out when you need it.
» Wilson Combat AR Upper Cleaning Tool — This is quite an interesting item that really takes care of a need. If you have an AR-style rifle I’m sure you have all the cleaning tools for scrubbing the barrel, chamber, etc. But I’ve never seen anything specific for cleaning the upper part of the receiver — that part where the bolt carrier group and charging handle move when shooting. This tool has two different diameter ends, one for AR-15s, one for AR-10s. It even comes with scrubbing pads that are inserted on the cleaning tool and allows you to scrub out the upper part of the receiver in just a few strokes. Works like a charm. Cost is $17 plus shipping and handling. This will have to be an internet order.
» Milwaukee Knives — As I’ve said before, every outdoor enthusiast needs a good knife. A quality knife is essential. The first knife is called a smooth blade insulation knife, but it looks like a fillet knife. It is a one-piece piece of metal blade with a molded handle. I think it would be almost impossible to break. The blade is not as flexible as a fillet knife, but the long, thin design allows you to get into tight spaces and get into joint and at ligaments and tendons when doing field butchering. It comes with a molded sheath that the knife locks into — nice. Cost is about $20.
The second Milwaukee knife is called the Tradesman. It is a fixed 4-inch blade built in the same manner as the knife mentioned above. It is simply a great knife to have around camp that can handle a multitude of tasks. It also has a molded sheath and costs about $20. I found my knives at Ace Hardware, but I know that Home Depot also carries them, as I’m sure any Milwaukee Tool dealer does as well. Either of these knives would be great gifts — both would be better.
» Sagen Field Saw — If you hunt big game, you need one of these. I’ve used this item for years and finally had to buy a new one. This saw makes easy work on cutting through a rib cage or pelvis. It is a lot safer than swinging an axe around. This will probably need to be an Internet purchase item as well. Cost will be about $25.
» Orscheln Fixed Blade Hunting Knife — If you use a knife like I do, you will love this one. It is a big knife, a 13-inch heavy blade with a tanto point and a comfortable molded handle. It just feels good in my hand. I think this knife might be big enough to take on a grizzly, but I wouldn’t want to try that personally. This has become my new general duty camp knife. I can pry stuff open, cut small branches and make kindling. It would make a great addition to your camp gear. Cost is $25.
» Hybridlight Solar Light — This is a very interesting little light. It can be a puck-style light that weighs seven ounces and fits in the palm of your hand, or expand to be a 5.3-inch tall lantern. It puts out 150 lumens of light and can run for 40 hours on a charge. The manufacturer says it can hold a charge for seven years. I haven’t had it that long (only about eight months) and it is still charged. It can be charged from any light source via a built-in solar panel or through a USB connection. You can also use it to charge things like your mobile devices with the USB cable too. This will have to be an Internet order. Cost will be about $40.
» NEBO High Brite 6000 — This light is more of an idea for your garage or a shed that has electricity. Unless you have a generator running 120-volt power to your blind, this item may not be for you, but it is pretty cool. When I first took it out of the box it looked like some low earth orbit satellite you’d put up to track game. It is actually a three panel LED light that will light up your world. Think of your garage — many garage door openers have a 60 watt bulb in them. A 60 watt bulb gives off about 800 to 900 lumens (why we had to change from watts to lumens I can’t figure out) and that is a rather dim light at night. This NEBO light has 6000 lumens, many times the amount of light, and helps you see and not ricochet your shin off a trailer hitch. Cost is about $35.
» NEBO Flashlights — NEBO has one more items on this year’s list. It is the LUXTREME flashlight and it is built as tough as NEBO lights I’ve featured before. It is the size of a medium-sized flashlight and it will throw a beam of light half-mile. It is great to have with you when you need to search the tree line for the eyes of raccoon or get a flare off of a reflective ear tag of a lost calf. Cost is about $75. NEBO lights can be found at the Cohagen Battery Store at 320 South Dewey.
There you have it — my 2020 Christmas wish list. I hope this helps you with a gift idea for an outdoor enthusiast on your list. Merry Christmas everyone and always, have a great time outdoors.
