Robert Henri museum opens for season with special events

The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery has announced that it will begin its regular summer season hours at 10:30 a.m. on May 7. The official opening will begin with the organization hosting special events at the museum on 218 E. Eighth St., in Cozad.

The first event will be the presentation of the Rising Sun Award to the museum from the NEBRASKAland Foundation. The museum will then formally open its new exhibit “From Cozad to the State Prison: The Colorful Character of Miles Maryott.”

The museum will also be featuring two major exhibitions. The first is entitled “Through My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches.”

The second exhibit is “From the 100th Meridian to International Fame.”

Finally, the museum has announced that it will be hosting its first two 2022 Artists of the Month in May.