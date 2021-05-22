 Skip to main content
Rotary Youth Exchange taking applications for 2022-23
Regional News

The Rotary Youth Exchange is taking applications for when the program resumes in the 2022-23 academic school year.

Students born between Sept. 30, 2003, and Aug. 1, 2007, are eligible for the program, according to a press release from the organization.

Preliminary RYE student applications can be found at yehub.net/s63-obpre, and are due by Oct. 15. Club sponsorship confirmation must be submitted before Oct. 30. The interview process of the application will take place Nov. 13 to 14 in North Platte.

For more information, go to 5630rye.org.

