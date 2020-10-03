Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame is Nov. 21

The 15th annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine. A social hour begins the evening at 4 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the ceremony at 7 p.m.

Inductees this year are Andrew (Andy) Andersen of Sheridan County, Sally Lowe Becker of Grant and Dawes counties, Sybil Ickes-Malmberg-Brandt of Sheridan County, Bernis (Chubby) Dailey of Logan County, Clarence Lanka of Logan County, Aubrey Lord of Cherry County, Don Powles of Sheridan County, David Sheets of Grant and Garfield counties and William E. (Bill) Thurston of Grant County.

Tickets are on sale through Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or at P.O. Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210.