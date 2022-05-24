 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association offers volunteer opportunity

The Sandhills Prairie Refuge Association will be sponsoring repairs of the turtle fences along U.S. Highway 83 through Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. The association is looking for people who can work one or more days on the project from June 11 to 14, according to a press release.

The fences, built to reduce roadkill on the highway, are in need of repair due to damage from high water, ice and vehicle collisions. The SPRA has raised funds to purchase 250 feet of chain link fence to replace damaged sections.

A cookout with a speaker following work will be on June 11. Volunteers will also get a Blanding’s turtle T-shirt. If you would like to volunteer, contact the SPRA at sandhillpra@gmail.com with the day or days you will volunteer and you will receive the meeting place and time and a list of what to bring.

