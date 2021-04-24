Sandhills Scenic Byway to host annual convention April 30-May 1

BROKEN BOW — The Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway will host its annual conference on April 30 and May 1 in Broken Bow.

The theme is ‘Celebrate Us!’ in honor of being one of two scenic byways in Nebraska that has received national designation, according to a press release from the organization. The Visitor Center Committee will have a symbolic sod turning at the site of a proposed sod house.

The organization is planning to unveil new road signs that will replace the byway road signs along the 272 miles of Nebraska Highway 2 from Grand Island to Alliance.

Sharon Strousse, executive director of the National Scenic Byway Foundation, will officially welcome the SJNSB into the America Byways Collection via Zoom.

Keynote speaker is Jon Vanderford, who with his wife Taryn, produce Pure Nebraska, a 30-minute showcase on 10/11 television every morning of Nebraska treasures they have found. Vanderford over the years has traveled many miles to highlight areas on the SJNSB. Mitch Hunt of Huntrex, formerly of Broken Bow who now lives with his wife Brenda in Omaha, will showcase the edited videos he made years ago for the byway, but now includes the word ‘national.’ His father, John Hunt, will finish the day discussing his literary project, “Secret of the Sandhills.”