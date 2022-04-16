Sandhills Task Force to hold drought meetings

Currently, 95% of Nebraska is experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, including 100% of the Sandhills. The Sandhills Task Force will host two evening workshops focusing on responding to and planning for drought conditions in the Sandhills. The first is from 5 to 8 p.m. MT on April 27 at the Winters Building in Hyannis, an online webinar option will also be available on this date, and the second will be from 5 to 8 p.m. CT April 28, at the City Hall Building, 106 E. Legnard St., in Bassett.