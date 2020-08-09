BOULDER, Co. — Kim Schroll, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NebraskaLand National Bank in North Platte has been elected vice chair of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado for 2021. Schroll’s community banking career began in high school at the First National Bank in O’Neill, where she was a runner, shredder and worked in the mail room. She secured her first full time job in a bank as a teller/bookkeeper. Schroll is a founding member of NebraskaLand National Bank, which was chartered in 1998 as a $3 million bank. Today, the bank has $840 million in assets. She initially served as the senior operations officer, leading the bank’s marketing, human resources, operations and technology efforts before being promoted to executive vice president and COO.
Schroll holds an associate degree in computer programming from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and graduated from GSBC in 2008. She is also a graduate of the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program, is a former member of the NBA Board of Directors and currently serves on the NBA Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association Board of Directors. Schroll also serves her community as a Rotarian, is a member of the North Platte Catholic Schools Board and chairs the Holy Spirit Church Finance Committee.
“Kim has been a valuable resource on the GSBC Board of Trustees since 2016,” said GSBC President Tim Koch. “We are looking forward to her continued leadership as she gears up for her chairmanship.”
Schroll succeeds Mary Kay Bates, president and chief executive officer of Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She will assume chairmanship of GSBC in 2022.
