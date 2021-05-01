Send-off planned for Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team

There will be a College National Final Rodeo send-off Wednesday for the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team.

The send off is at 4:30 p.m. at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook. A prime rib meal will be available for a freewill donation.

The CNFR will return to Casper, Wyoming, June 13 to 19 at the Ford Wyoming Center after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

MPCC is currently sitting number one in the Great Plains Region in the men’s team standings and fourth in the women’s team standings.

An official list of individual qualifiers will be available after the season ends.