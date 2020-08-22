When North Platte Public Schools sent students home in March, I had no idea that it would be the beginning of a six-month summer filled with many uncertainties. I also didn’t realize that my first days of my senior year were going to be so bittersweet. As students, we did not know what we were supposed to expect. To say the least, COVID-19 has been a hot topic among my friends and me; it’s almost all we talked about on the first day of school.
“We all placed bets on how long we would be in school,” North Platte High School senior Sophia Chindrin said.
As expected, there were a lot of rules and regulations that we are expected to follow in and out of the classroom. Desks are 6 feet apart, we must wipe down the desks after each class, and of course masks are required at all times.
“It’s really hard for me to breathe” in a mask, NPHS junior Carsen Johnson said. At times, it’s distracting.
“I feel like we lose a lot of time in class,” Chindrin said.
The school system is prepared to switch to remote learning at any time. We all have had computers checked out to us, and just about all of our assignments are on Google Classroom.
“I feel really bad for my classmates in activities who will be affected by this,” Chindrin said. “The thought of having my senior year taken from me just like that is scary, but I don’t think it would impact me as much as other students who have dedicated a lot of their time and effort into high school activities.”
My classmates and I won’t even be able to sit in the football stands or cheer on any of our classmates in other sports or activities. This has all made me realize that I took all those seemingly normal things for granted. Many of my friends have expressed the same feelings.
The bright side is that in a way, this whole experience is very unifying. Having all my classmates going through the same struggles I am with the virus is making me feel closer to everyone.
After being out of school for so long and being unsure about many things, we all agree that something familiar can be nice.
“I would rather be in school than not — it feels normal for me,” Johnson said.
Senior Jessica Nelson agreed: “I don’t like wearing a mask, but it beats staying at home.”
I hope to be able to stay in classrooms for the rest of my senior year, but most of all I just want everyone to be healthy and happy.
