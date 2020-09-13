Sioux Lookout Chapter member receives national DAR award

Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has honored Valerie Hiser with an “Excellence in Community Service” award from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“I am always interested to see the Library’s Summer Reading Program theme painted by Valerie on a wall inside the Library,” said Chapter Vice-Regent Beth Schanou, who has known Hiser many years, according to a press release from the local organization.
In her letter of recommendation for the award, Library Director Cecelia Lawrence said, ‘In the last 12 years, sharing her artistic talents by painting an indoor mural ... with homeschool teenagers. She is a leader and a good role model.’
In addition to painting, Hiser also helps put together book gift baskets as a fundraiser for the Library Foundation each fall.
Hiser is also active in her church. Interim Pastor Lynn Kent of Bethel Church writes that she has led the regional shoe box collection and distribution for Operation Christmas Child (Samaritan’s Purse), served on the church’s Worship Arts Leadership Team and spoken for various women’s groups.
