Sioux Lookout donates book to library

Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has donated “Major A Soldier Dog” to the children’s section of the North Platte Public Library.

This award winning book is the true story of Major who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Major was donated by his family and was trained at Fort Robinson in northwest Nebraska.

The War Dog Training Center was established in September 1942 where dogs were trained to be guards, scouts, messengers and sled dogs. Dogs rely first on smell, second on hearing, and last on sight. The book is written as if the dog is talking.

Major served in Italy and the book recounts his experiences of separation from his family, his training, his service and his return to his family from his point of view.

Prior to being reunited with their families, these dogs were back at Fort Robinson learning how to be pets again. A copy of Major’s discharge paper is printed on the back cover of the book.

Pictures of Fort Robinson are printed in the book along with colorfully illustrated pictures depicting actual photos. Author Trevor Jones is director and chief executive officer of History Nebraska, where he researched the findings for his book.