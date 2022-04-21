Smith Announces Congressional Art Competition winners

WASHINGTON — Representative Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the 3rd District of Nebraska.

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition and to all students who submitted their work,” Smith said. “These incredible pieces will be displayed in the halls of Congress and my offices in Washington, D.C., and Nebraska. I also want to thank all the teachers who encourage students to exercise their talent and creativity.”

Artwork by the first-place winner will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol. The runners-up will have their art displayed in Smith’s Washington, Grand Island and Scottsbluff offices. Smith worked with the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to coordinate the competition.

The winners and the names of their pieces and schools are as follows:

» First place: “Vennsia” by Brianna Jorgenson of Orleans, Southern Valley Public Schools. Brianna’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

» Second place: “Pieces of Me” by Carlee Wissing of Hastings, Adams Central Public Schools. Carlee’s work will be displayed in Smith’s Washington office.

» Third place: “Toad of the Platte” by Charli Wells of Holdrege, Holdrege Public Schools. Charli’s work will be displayed in Smith’s Grand Island office.

» Fourth place: “America’s Pastime” by Caden Holm of Mason City, Litchfield Public Schools. Caden’s work will be displayed in Smith’s Scottsbluff office.