Smith, Fischer, Sasse announce virtual 3rd District Service Academy Open House
Smith, Fischer, Sasse announce virtual 3rd District Service Academy Open House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse will host the 2021 Virtual Third District Service Academy Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. April 8.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service, the Congressmen said in a press release. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rbhHWHVRT8eBv2OmcSQ5kA.

Representatives of the U.S. Military, U.S. Naval, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Merchant Marine, U.S. Coast Guard acadamies and the U.S. Army ROTC will provide information and answer questions.

