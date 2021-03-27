Smith, Fischer, Sasse announce virtual 3rd District Service Academy Open House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse will host the 2021 Virtual Third District Service Academy Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. April 8.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service, the Congressmen said in a press release. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.