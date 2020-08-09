Washington, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host a Virtual Agriculture Summit, with online sessions each morning from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21. Those interested in attending must pre-register for each session individually at adriansmith.house.gov/agsummit2020.
The Virtual Agriculture Summit provides 3rd District constituents an opportunity to hear from Smith and his special guests on the future of agriculture and rural development policy. In addition to Smith, officials such as Amb. Gregg Doud, chief agriculture negotiator, USTR, USDA Farm Service Agency Director Richard Fordyce, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing & Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach, and State Sen. Curt Friesen will join the discussions on selected dates.
» Rural housing and rural development session: 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., Aug. 18. Special Guest: Tim Kenny, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and Krista Mettscher, USDA Rural Development.
» USDA programs and ag producers session: 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., Aug. 19. Special Guest: Richard Fordyce, director, USDA Farm Service Agency, and Greg Ibach, USDA under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs.
» Rural broadband session: 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., Aug. 20. Special Guests: State Sen. Curt Friesen, and Zach Hunnicut, Nebraska Broadband Task Force member.
» Trade opportunities session: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Aug. 21. Special Guests: Ambassador Greg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative
To pre-register for each session, please visit adriansmith.house.gov/agsummit2020. For more information about these events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
