SNAP may be available for college students

Food insecurity and difficulty or inability in accessing technology to continue learning are two critical issues impacting college students during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Renee Besse, president of NeASFAA and associate director of financial aid at University of Nebraska at Kearney. Besse said financial aid offices at Nebraska colleges and universities can provide resources, links and phone numbers to help students find out if they qualify for these two emergency programs. Financial Aid offices are the best places for students and their families to visit or contact whenever they have questions about funding their education, are facing financial stress, or need help finding work or planning their budgets.