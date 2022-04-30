State FFA speaking event award winners announced

LINCOLN — Awards were presented to 22 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is hosted during the State FFA Convention in early April in Lincoln.

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months, according to a press release.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2022 marks the 71st consecutive year that the council or its education foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.

Claire Woeppel from the Chambers FFA chapter took top honors in the 2022 competition and received a trophy, first place medal and a check for $250 from the NCC Education Foundation. Second place went to Sam Hemenway of the Elgin FFA chapter along with a medal and a check for $125. Third place went to Gavin Dozler of the Boone Central FFA chapter who received a medal and check for $75. Mataya Morrison from the Valentine FFA chapter placed fourth.

Also receiving medals in the competition and the FFA chapters they represent were:

» Gold — Joseph Fickenscher, Axtell; Collin Konecky, Mead; Maria Moseman, Riverside; Mackenzie Schmidt, Arthur County.

» Silver — Logan Consbruck, West Point; November Diers, Chadron; Bailey Holtmeier, Meridian; Kelly Pfeifer, Humphrey; Alexis Stracke, Norris; Brynn Weeks, Hastings St. Cecilia; Chisum Wilson, Bishop Neumann; Grace Wysocki, Battle Creek.

» Bronze — Mathew Alderson, Osmond; Matthew Cox, Arcadia; Skylar Edmund, Sioux County; Abby Hulinsky, Arcadia; Bethany Pelton, BerMis; Faith Winklemann, Seward.

“The council is proud to provide support for these students as they develop their leadership and communication skills while at the same time learning about the value cooperatives bring to Nebraskans all across the state,” said Rocky Weber, NCCEF president.