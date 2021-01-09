Steele: A corner of memories

As Christmas has come and gone bye-bye already, and the New Year has squeaked in, we are now headstrong into the New Year festivities of presidential election results and things we have to understand for the next four years — and we all pray for our country and our people. But, life does go on, thank goodness. And we will all pray for our great United States of America. It is a privilege and an honor to live in our great country and we are lucky to be here.
As I was going through photos from the past year and trying to find a few items I may not have used in previous columns, I came across this one which is a good reminder of years past. It is probably one of the older pieces of furniture that I have at the present time. I am talking about my corner hutch or corner cupboard from many, many years ago. I am guesstimating it is from the late 1890s or maybe a bit earlier — hard to tell for sure but I love the style and the knobs on the doors. I love the cut of the window glass in the top door. At the store where I purchased this cupboard, someone told me they thought around the 1860s possibly, but someday maybe when I am browsing or searching on another piece I will be lucky and run into something very similar to my antique cupboard and can make some good comparisons.
Believe me — this is what antique collecting is all about. We search, we buy, then I come home and do the research. Well of course, I may do it a bit varied from time-to-time when the occasion arises. Naturally, looking up and researching the item should be one of the first steps. But if you are out on the road with miles to go for the day and you need to decide if you like the piece or not, while trying to find out as much information about it as possible, then you go with your gut and pray the price is reasonable. Of course, another factor in this buying/selling/keeping life of mine: It makes a big difference if I am buying for resale or buying to keep it for myself.
Actually, buying for yourself is a lot more fun — and I enjoyed (notice the “ed”) buying for myself. Who doesn’t? Right? Well, I do love buying items for the shop, of course. But, when you run across something really old and awesome and you have never seen something like what you are looking at in a shop across the country, it is time to make up your mind right there and now. And, that is why I love this business so very much!
But, getting back to this corner cabinet, I know I have written a few articles about it before, but I still do believe it may be one of my best finds in a very long time. However, what I paid for it makes me hesitate about selling it and I pretty much already knew I would keep it for myself, as I am kind of selfish that way sometimes. But when you find something you like and it is in such good condition (but you are 1,000 miles away from home), you still may hesitate buying it because you are a long way from home. Transporting anything with old glass in it as well as glue joints being jolted the whole distance of getting home, you make a decision that it is definitely worth a try.
Kitchen cabinets today are getting a bit harder to find, especially in good condition. So when you do find one, it makes it almost impossible to pass it by. And then when you find a corner cabinet as well, what can I say but, “Go for it, Girl!” Amazing how I can always talk myself into something this big and me so far away from home and I definitely want to buy it.
It took the owners and myself about an hour to pack it up in quilts and set it in the back of my little four-door Toyota Tacoma pickup. I did lay it down, while normally it would have been better to keep it standing up. If I would have had my utility trailer, then I would have put it in a corner and kept it in “standing” condition. Due to the age of the glass, it’s very important to let it stand upright if at all possible. But I thought it was worth a chance and I did make it home and took two days driving a bit slower and trying to miss the bumps in the road.
Just looking back at some of the trips I have made through my 50 years of antiquing — some with my kids and family, some with a friend and some alone — there is always a story to tell and a very good memory being made at the same time. I don’t care what you collect or look for when you are adding to your collection or just finishing up a new room with your furnishings and trimmings, everyone has a story they could write about where you found a certain piece. Maybe it was a family hand me down or heirloom of sorts or maybe it was purchased on a fun junk jaunt or maybe you strayed off the beaten path a bit and found an out of the way mom and pop shop. Each and every item you have found through your travels will always have a story to tell and those stories should be told and passed down to other family members. Or even better yet, write on a card and stick it in the window of the hutch or lay it in the dresser drawer. Tell someone in your household the whole fun story from start to end: How, who, why and where you purchased the new/old addition to your home’s decor!
The stories will be enjoyed maybe even more than the item itself sometimes. Telling the history of it and the “why I bought it” story will always make it even a bit more special than you ever realized!
On the top of my corner cupboard is a Santa made from an old quilt, purchased here in the North Platte area and I love it. I have two candle molds on top as well as a “buttocks basket” which could be about the same age as the cupboard. What makes it extra special are the two lids, however. Another story I am sure I have written about a few years ago. Very unusual to find a “buttocks basket” with lids. Which reminds me: For those who love baskets without decoration on them, it is a good thing to put them thru a warm shower of sorts every so often. Again, depending on the condition of the basket, but the water or moisture will keep the woven wicker from breaking as it ages. After drying completely, I do use my special Howard’s Orange Oil spray on it — which really helps giving it more moisture without mildewing it.
I am getting more and more anxious to start my classes and am hoping we can get the “go ahead” sometime next month or by March for sure. More news coming in future articles.
Please do not forget to tour your local shops every few weeks, especially this time of year because most are redoing their stock and/or sold well through the holiday seasons and are ready to replenish their booths or shelves. CR Rustic Antique Mall at 413 N. Dewey St. is open Tuesdays through Saturdays and many dealers’ wares are available and being updated on a weekly basis this time of year — especially after having such a successful holiday season. Please take a quick walkthrough when you are in town and please take a moment to tell the owners what you may be looking for but can’t find. Most shops will have a want file or box with names and phone numbers for those who are searching for a particular item or items. Be sure to talk with each owner before you leave their store and give them an idea of what you are looking for or maybe you will find it in their store and you can tell them how long you have been looking for that particular item. It is always fun to talk with the customers and hear their stories of how they shop and where they shop and what they are looking for to add to their collections.