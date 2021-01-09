Steele: A corner of memories

It took the owners and myself about an hour to pack it up in quilts and set it in the back of my little four-door Toyota Tacoma pickup. I did lay it down, while normally it would have been better to keep it standing up. If I would have had my utility trailer, then I would have put it in a corner and kept it in “standing” condition. Due to the age of the glass, it’s very important to let it stand upright if at all possible. But I thought it was worth a chance and I did make it home and took two days driving a bit slower and trying to miss the bumps in the road.

Just looking back at some of the trips I have made through my 50 years of antiquing — some with my kids and family, some with a friend and some alone — there is always a story to tell and a very good memory being made at the same time. I don’t care what you collect or look for when you are adding to your collection or just finishing up a new room with your furnishings and trimmings, everyone has a story they could write about where you found a certain piece. Maybe it was a family hand me down or heirloom of sorts or maybe it was purchased on a fun junk jaunt or maybe you strayed off the beaten path a bit and found an out of the way mom and pop shop. Each and every item you have found through your travels will always have a story to tell and those stories should be told and passed down to other family members. Or even better yet, write on a card and stick it in the window of the hutch or lay it in the dresser drawer. Tell someone in your household the whole fun story from start to end: How, who, why and where you purchased the new/old addition to your home’s decor!