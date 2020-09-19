Steele: A ‘first lesson ...’ of the ’20s

Many, many years ago, I found this darling little 6-inch porcelain plate, marked Germany on the back. I may have used this for one of my articles many years ago, but I just thought it is so cute and maybe I could mention it once again. It has two little girls on the front with one singing and the other one is playing a little piano. From the outfits on the little girls, my estimate of age on this cutie is probably the 1920s — you may not be able to see the cute little black leather shoes on the little girls nor the finery of their clothing. But, it definitely gives us a clue date of that particular era.
The title of the plate is “The First Lesson” and it reiterates the style and the preciseness of the 1920s. Maybe it was given to a little child when they were first starting their piano lessons or music lessons of another kind — or maybe it was a gift when they actually completed a certain lesson well done and they were being rewarded.
I think the hardest thing about collecting for yourself or buying for a shop is the fact we do not always know the whole story. It would be absolutely interesting if a story came with every single thing we collected through the years. But on the other hand, there is always a story of some sort whether we are buying from a dealer, a yard sale, an auction, online buying or so many other ways of purchasing items today. Estate sales pretty much sums it up — family has passed away and there must be an auction to disperse of all of the items in order to settle the estate. Yard sales may be telling us that someone once purchased something and they are done with the item or do not need it any longer. Sometimes we start collecting one thing but realize we have too much (wait a minute, is there ever anything in antiques saying we have too much?). Maybe a collector has decided to buy only one or two favorite colors of pottery — or perhaps the collector just needs to size down because he or she is running out of room for storage or display purposes.
Whatever the reason may be to start downsizing, we all come to it sometime in our lives, whether we actually realize it or not. Since my last several moves with antique items for sale in booths at downtown consignment shops, I am realizing more and more how it can get out of hand. When we have had our own shops at one time or another, it makes it even more difficult to downsize — it sounds simple to most people maybe, except when you love a certain pottery or a type of paintings or vintage stoneware or quilts or who knows what? And the list goes on and on. I was living in a much larger home but when you get older and your life has taken a different turn, then you are very much aware of what it takes to start downsizing “gradually.” On second thought, is the the word “gradually” even in an antiquers’ vocabulary? I doubt it very much. But, my children are going to hate me if I don’t start doing something quicker and faster to disperse my inventory of items and/or decrease my collecting down to only a few certain categories. Hard decisions to make coming up fast and I had better be starting to do it pretty soon.
But in reality — I have the perfect way to start disbursing of some of these many specialty items I have found through the years. I do not have just “one” category — I like many styles and time periods of items and I like many things that I may only have one single item in that time frame. Those I may try to hang on to a bit longer. One of a kind items have their own stories to tell and I love the fascination of it all.
I have discovered through the years when talking to personal friends and with others in my antique “What’s It Worth” classes I have held that everyone has a special item or items they have acquired either at an auction or as a gift from a friend or family member. Those are very hard to let loose, of course. But I have resolved the fact that if you have room for it, why not keep it for a bit longer? Sounds good to me.
One thing for sure, we do now have a fun place here in North Platte with a variety of new, old and in-between things as well as handmade or machine made items. There is lots of furniture from yesterday which can be refurbished rather quickly with chalk paints or other painting methods. And they even show you how to do it with lessons online as well as personally in the shop. CR Rustics — owners Rob and Corey Derbyshire — at 413 N. Dewey St., and the streets are just about to open with the red brick designs in the concrete roadway. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays but open through the rest of the week. It is a fun shop to browse and walk through — different items being brought in by the many different booth owners and a few new items along with collectibles and then there are lots of the true older antiques. They will even look for items you are hunting for when they go out on their buying trips — so please leave them with a short list of your wants that you may be anxious to collect.
Antiques and collectible objects, such as pieces of furniture or works of art, often have a high value because of their considerable age. That can work in many different subjects, if you are looking for something very special, tell them at the shop and I just bet they might be able to find it for you — or something similar, anyway. Enjoy those special times when out antiquing or collecting with friends or family. Those moments are always golden memories, absolutely. Happy hunting everyone, and be safe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!