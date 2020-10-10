Steele: A great piece from the past

Just a bit of reminiscing there for a moment — the things that are brought to mind throughout the 28 years of writing these columns. I have fooled around with antiques and collectibles for the past 51 years — very seriously at times, and just for fun times, also. When moving my antique and collectible items this last time from one shop on East Fifth Street to our present location at 413 North Dewey St. here in North Platte, it was another big reminder of how much I do love this antiquing and collecting business I am in. Many tell me it can be a “sickness” — OK, I agree with that, and believe me, my kids probably have thought that about me several times. But, I must say, until the awful virus that has hit our world, I have kept busy with my collections and selling and hunting and buying and classes. Well, you know what I am getting at. At least I was staying out of their way — part of the time, anyway (Just joking, kids).

Seriously, though, the history that follows each item when you find it at an auction, yard sale, antique/collectibles shop or whatever, can be very intriguing to the finder or collector or dealer. So many times we may buy something without even knowing for sure “what it actually is” or “what was the actual use” of the item I just bought. And that is when the real fun begins — the searching years ago was page by page of many books and price guides I had bought from Collectors’ Books in Paducah, Kentucky. Now, we go online and start searching by just pressing a few computer keys and we find the item, the history, the values, what it was used for and maybe even the popularity of the item by values and/or info immediately. The computer era of our lives has saved us so many many hours of flipping from one book to another or waiting until we receive a book in the mail on a particular area or subject — the computer process is amazing (most of the time, as long as I do not hit the wrong keys and get myself into trouble with the system).